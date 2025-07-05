Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,032.52. This represents a 36.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $132.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.72.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

