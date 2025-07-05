Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $88,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.4% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Cencora by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Cencora by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,900.06. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR opened at $296.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.23. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $309.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.33.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

