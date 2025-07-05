Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $129.72 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,490,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $129,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equitable by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,278,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,705,000 after buying an additional 535,671 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,032,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,752,000 after acquiring an additional 79,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,817,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,089,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,560,000 after purchasing an additional 355,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $352,698.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,391.80. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,615.43. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,332 shares of company stock worth $5,993,760 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Equitable Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EQH opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.14). Equitable had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 79.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

