Reviewing Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) and John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB)

Risk and Volatility

Educational Development has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Educational Development and John Wiley & Sons”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Educational Development $34.19 million 0.33 -$5.26 million ($0.63) -2.07 John Wiley & Sons $1.68 billion 1.40 $84.16 million $1.53 28.67

Profitability

John Wiley & Sons has higher revenue and earnings than Educational Development. Educational Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Wiley & Sons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Educational Development and John Wiley & Sons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Educational Development -15.40% -12.44% -6.28% John Wiley & Sons 5.02% 27.42% 7.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Educational Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of John Wiley & Sons shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Educational Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of John Wiley & Sons shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

John Wiley & Sons beats Educational Development on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels. It markets its products to retail accounts, which include book, school supply, toy and gift stores and museums, through commissioned sales representatives, trade and specialty wholesalers, and its internal tele-sales group; and through a network of independent sales consultants through internet sales, direct sales, home shows, and book fairs. Educational Development Corporation was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions. The Held for Sale or Sold segment offers businesses held-for-sale including Wiley Edge and CrossKnowledge, University Services and Tuition Manager, and Test Prep and Advancement Courses. The company was founded by Charles Wiley in 1807 and is headquartered in Hoboken, NJ.

