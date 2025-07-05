VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $145,375.17 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $145,375.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,805.90. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $281.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.49 and a 1-year high of $290.38.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on VRSN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.