Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,492 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Ingredion worth $100,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $155.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

