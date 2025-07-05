Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 532 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,393,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,452 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,040,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,328 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,846,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,463,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,293 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average is $109.84.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

