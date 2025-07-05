Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 965,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,267 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $90,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,303,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,261,000 after purchasing an additional 588,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,723,000 after acquiring an additional 324,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $912,375,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,497,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,447,000 after acquiring an additional 993,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,200,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

