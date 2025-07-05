Promising Luxury Goods Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 2nd

New York Times, RealReal, and SLR Investment are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of companies whose core business is the design, manufacture and sale of high-end, premium products—think designer apparel, fine watches, jewelry and luxury automobiles—targeted at affluent consumers. These stocks typically benefit from strong brand prestige, pricing power and relatively inelastic demand among wealthy buyers. Investors often use them to gain exposure to global wealth trends and resilient discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of New York Times stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,456. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. New York Times has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $58.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78.

RealReal (REAL)

REAL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. 1,383,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,629. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. RealReal has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $587.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.46.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of SLRC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 126,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,253. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

