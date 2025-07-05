Promising Travel Stocks To Consider – July 2nd

BigBear.ai, Alibaba Group, and SoFi Technologies are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of companies operating in the travel and tourism sector—this includes airlines, hotel and resort chains, cruise lines, travel agencies, and online booking platforms. They offer investors exposure to consumer spending on leisure and business travel and tend to be influenced by economic cycles, seasonal demand, fuel prices, and global events such as pandemics or geopolitical developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. 330,929,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,106,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.46.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $110.55. 10,609,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,934,249. The company has a market cap of $263.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.34.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 53,178,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,959,849. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.91.

