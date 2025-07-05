Comparing Techprecision (TPCS) & Its Rivals

Risk & Volatility

Techprecision has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Techprecision’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Techprecision and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Techprecision $33.15 million -$7.04 million -4.06 Techprecision Competitors $2.03 billion $107.04 million 6.12

Techprecision’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Techprecision. Techprecision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

15.5% of Techprecision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “METAL PROC&FABR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Techprecision shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “METAL PROC&FABR” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Techprecision and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Techprecision -24.07% -97.70% -23.19% Techprecision Competitors -11.34% -7.25% 2.12%

Summary

Techprecision competitors beat Techprecision on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Techprecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems. The company also provides support services to its manufacturing capabilities comprising manufacturing engineering, quality control, materials procurement, production control, and final assembly. Its finished products are used various markets, including defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

