Top Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 2nd

Mogo, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Earlyworks, Bit Digital, Gryphon Digital Mining, HIVE Digital Technologies, and MicroAlgo are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at low prices—typically below $5 per share—and often on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. They tend to have low liquidity, wide bid-ask spreads and high price volatility, making them a high-risk, speculative investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Mogo (MOGO)

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

NASDAQ:MOGO traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 257,338,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. Mogo has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 89,732,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,529. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Earlyworks (ELWS)

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

NASDAQ ELWS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. 57,560,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,249. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Earlyworks has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.68.

Bit Digital (BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Shares of Bit Digital stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 45,194,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,620,256. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $552.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 5.25.

Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP)

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Shares of NASDAQ GRYP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 82,603,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,730. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.73. Gryphon Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 43,179,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,405. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 3.40. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.54.

MicroAlgo (MLGO)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

Shares of NASDAQ MLGO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,820,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,436,712. MicroAlgo has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $282.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59.

