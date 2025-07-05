First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Stock Holdings Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,533,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,189,000 after buying an additional 2,036,464 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,654,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,497,000 after acquiring an additional 794,494 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,940,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,810,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 813,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,484,000 after purchasing an additional 218,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR opened at $84.32 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

