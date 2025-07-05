Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 30,519 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 156.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,519 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Investors Research Corp increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GDX stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

