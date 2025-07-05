Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $75.55 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Argus cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

