199,900 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 199,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,866,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG opened at $80.88 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average is $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

