Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $13.73 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121,898 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $13,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $1,573,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,236,374.19. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $89.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.09. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

