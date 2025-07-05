Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,980 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Smurfit Westrock by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter worth $1,395,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at $3,188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irial Finan bought 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. The trade was a 38.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 140.98%.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

