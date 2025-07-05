Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,359 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $20,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,393,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 234 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $37,273.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,589.53. This represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 522 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $83,149.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,881.55. This represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $166.47 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $190.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

