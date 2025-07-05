Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 104,183 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104,183 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, NDVR Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

NYSE:VLO opened at $143.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $167.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

