State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Holdings Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in State Street by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $110.31 on Friday. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.65 and a 52-week high of $110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.54.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on State Street from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra Research cut shares of State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.46.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

