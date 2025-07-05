Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $23.45 Million in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 756,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $3,614,759.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,939.74. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $1,014,005.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 362,890 shares in the company, valued at $12,428,982.50. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,176,362 shares of company stock worth $39,645,976. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial cut Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.52.

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $44.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

