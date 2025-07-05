First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,507,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,706,000 after purchasing an additional 686,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722,197 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,480,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,367,000 after acquiring an additional 357,894 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,186,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,032,000 after acquiring an additional 212,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,322,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,730,000 after acquiring an additional 636,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.2%

AZN stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $215.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

