DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $164.66 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.38.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

