Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $1.13 Million Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,813,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 52,235 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,405,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,514,000.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FLBL stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.