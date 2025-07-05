Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,562 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGNY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 89,941 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 186,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 117,506 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $59,037.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,451.84. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

PGNY stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.28). Progyny had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $324.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

