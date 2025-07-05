Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 473 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.13.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE MPC opened at $172.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.32. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $183.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

