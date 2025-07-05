Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,744,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,460,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,304,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,369,000 after purchasing an additional 292,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,300,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $171,107,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,119,000 after acquiring an additional 36,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $79.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,775. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USFD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

