Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.23.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $784.50 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $705.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $683.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

