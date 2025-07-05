Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,247,142,000 after acquiring an additional 392,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,280,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,502,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,718,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,421,564,000 after buying an additional 211,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.41.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $148.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.07. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

