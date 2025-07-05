Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 511,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Insider Activity

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,438.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,937.84. This trade represents a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 305.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

