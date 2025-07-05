Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,339,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 14,376.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,079,000 after buying an additional 722,272 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,522,000 after buying an additional 399,862 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,706,000 after buying an additional 368,171 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

NYSE NVS opened at $121.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

