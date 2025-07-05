Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,168,000 after purchasing an additional 173,021 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,679,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after acquiring an additional 50,296 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,251,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,767,000 after acquiring an additional 753,880 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BAC opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

