ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.2%

COP stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $118.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.81.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

