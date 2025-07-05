First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.87 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

