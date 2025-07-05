Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading Up 34% – What’s Next?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 34% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 850,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 686% from the average session volume of 108,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Up 34.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$36.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Insider Activity at Oceanic Iron Ore

In other news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$342,520.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,749,949 shares of company stock valued at $368,344. Corporate insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.