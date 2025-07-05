Contrasting Lennar (LEN) and The Competition

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lennar to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lennar and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar 0 14 2 1 2.24 Lennar Competitors 378 1821 2061 66 2.42

Lennar presently has a consensus target price of $128.85, indicating a potential upside of 16.76%. As a group, “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies have a potential upside of 19.02%. Given Lennar’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lennar has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar $35.44 billion $3.93 billion 9.13 Lennar Competitors $11.16 billion $1.27 billion 5.50

This table compares Lennar and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Lennar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lennar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar 9.20% 12.73% 8.57% Lennar Competitors 11.42% 18.05% 10.97%

Risk & Volatility

Lennar has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennar’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Lennar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Lennar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lennar pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Lennar pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 12.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lennar has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Lennar beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title, insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

