Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Shares Down 11.5% – Time to Sell?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 407,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 198,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.5%

The firm has a market cap of C$40.91 million, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.