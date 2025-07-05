Conning Inc. Purchases 235 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.4%

DFS stock opened at $197.76 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $122.37 and a fifty-two week high of $207.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. TD Securities lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus raised Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

