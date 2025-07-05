Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.7%

STZ stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $159.35 and a twelve month high of $264.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.11 and a 200 day moving average of $183.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.