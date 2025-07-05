Conning Inc. Purchases 343 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

CDNS stock opened at $328.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.91. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $330.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,520.20. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 209,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,959,880. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,975 shares of company stock worth $6,114,587. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

