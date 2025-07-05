Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 4,490 iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,691,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1,926.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 270,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after buying an additional 257,284 shares during the last quarter. Family Office Research LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,702,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,718,000 after buying an additional 141,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 710.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 138,390 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $69.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.50. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $74.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

