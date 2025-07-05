Conning Inc. Buys 219 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,455,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 97.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 622,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,433,000 after acquiring an additional 306,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.5% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNST. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $64.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

