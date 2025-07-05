Conning Inc. Boosts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,712,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,905,000 after purchasing an additional 278,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,072,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,856,000 after purchasing an additional 353,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,833,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,653,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,080,000 after acquiring an additional 513,702 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $334.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.89. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $130.08 and a 52 week high of $334.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $268.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $311.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.