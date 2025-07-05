Conning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $215.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.36. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $218.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.77.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

