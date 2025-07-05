Insider Buying: L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Buys 22,957 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Raphael Lamm bought 22,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.89 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of A$66,253.90 ($43,303.20).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Raphael Lamm acquired 9,183 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.89 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of A$26,520.50 ($17,333.66).

On Friday, June 27th, Raphael Lamm acquired 4,591 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.93 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of A$13,442.45 ($8,785.91).

On Thursday, June 26th, Raphael Lamm acquired 9,183 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.91 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of A$26,685.80 ($17,441.70).

On Wednesday, June 25th, Raphael Lamm acquired 9,182 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.87 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of A$26,389.07 ($17,247.76).

On Monday, June 23rd, Raphael Lamm acquired 4,591 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.83 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$12,987.94 ($8,488.85).

On Friday, June 20th, Raphael Lamm acquired 4,591 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.87 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of A$13,162.40 ($8,602.87).

On Wednesday, June 18th, Raphael Lamm acquired 4,591 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.84 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$13,038.44 ($8,521.86).

On Thursday, June 19th, Raphael Lamm acquired 8,205 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.86 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of A$23,466.30 ($15,337.45).

On Monday, June 16th, Raphael Lamm purchased 9,183 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.81 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$25,813.41 ($16,871.51).

On Thursday, June 12th, Raphael Lamm purchased 9,183 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.85 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$26,134.82 ($17,081.58).

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

