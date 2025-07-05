Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after acquiring an additional 360,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,039,200,000 after acquiring an additional 243,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,401,493,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,184,000 after acquiring an additional 295,025 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,889,126,000 after buying an additional 494,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $543.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $537.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.76. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.82 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

