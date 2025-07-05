Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,094,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 60,954 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

