Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,947,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3%

DLR opened at $172.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 161.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.84 and its 200 day moving average is $164.45.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 456.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. New Street Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.16.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

