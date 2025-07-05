Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 450.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,926,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after buying an additional 206,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,302,000 after buying an additional 169,128 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,587,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7,540.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 160,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,595,000 after buying an additional 158,569 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $288.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.44 and a 200-day moving average of $267.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.41 and a 52-week high of $288.93.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

